IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Su Issue #4 RI Cover Artwork



PREVIEWSworld updates our August solicitations coverage by unveiling the Retailer Incentive cover for Last Bot Standing issue #4 by E.J. Su, who provides commentary: IDWs TF started in 2005, something I was proudly part of. It is bittersweet to be back on one possible conclusion to this 17 years run. Although this is the last TF cover, it is also the first time that I have done a full illustration included with the logo. I have a lot to be thankful for, and made some great friends along the way, it's time to say good-bye to Transformers. Thank you for



PREVIEWSworld updates our August solicitations coverage by unveiling the Retailer Incentive cover for Last Bot Standing issue #4 by E.J. Su, who provides commentary: IDWs TF started in 2005, something I was proudly part of. It is bittersweet to be back on one possible conclusion to this 17 years run. Although this is the last TF cover, it is also the first time that I have done a full illustration included with the logo. I have a lot to be thankful for, and made some great friends along the way, it's time to say good-bye to Transformers. Thank you for

