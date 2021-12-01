Today, 06:50 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,642 X-Transbots MX-12G2 Gravestone (G2 Motormaster) Color Prototype





Thanks to 2005 Boards member Grifter Prime, we can share for you*MX-12G2 Gravestone (G2 Motormaster).* The X-Transbots Masterpiece scaled Stunticons have been well received by collectors and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the new G2-inspired Motormaster for the Masterpiece scale. We have pictures in both modes from several angles. This figure will have die-cast parts, rubber tires and it will include a sword, a gun and an extra face. You can already find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release by March 2022.

