|
Hascon 2017 Transformers Panels, Events And Guests Officially Announced
We have with us a very special Press Release from Hasbro regarding their upcoming FANmily Event; Hascon 2017. The press release highlights various panels and events as well as appearance of special guests. Transformers Hall of Fame Dinner* Friday 6:30 pm Be part of the first ever HASCON Transformers Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony with a surprise guest. Enjoy a sit-down dinner and experience an exclusive live performance from Stan Bush, a welcome with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, and a sneak preview of select 2018 Transformers toys shared by the Transformers design and brand teams. Transformers: The » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.