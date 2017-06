Hascon 2017 Transformers Panels, Events And Guests Officially Announced

We have with us a very special Press Release from Hasbro regarding their upcoming FANmily Event; Hascon 2017. The press release highlights various panels and events as well as appearance of special guests. Transformers Hall of Fame Dinner*– Friday 6:30 pm Be part of the first ever HASCON Transformers Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony with a surprise guest. Enjoy a sit-down dinner and experience an exclusive live performance from Stan Bush, a welcome with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, and a sneak preview of select 2018 Transformers toys shared by the Transformers design and brand teams.