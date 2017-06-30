|
Transformers Earth Wars Update ? 6/26 ? 7/02
Our friends over at Transformers Earth Wars have sent through a round up of all the goodness that happened with the game this week. Read on below to check it all out! If you aren’t already playing, make sure to hit your app stores
and download today! Monday Ask the Matrix #1: Players can ask their questions for the next episode on Twitter
, Facebook
and YouTube
. New Trailer: Fight for the Earth YouTube Facebook
Tuesday Avatars
Players can now » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars Update – 6/26 – 7/02
.
More...
