Old Today, 04:21 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 1,878
Siege 35th Anniversary Exclusives Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member theoneyouknowleast for letting us know that the Siege 35th Anniversary Exclusives have been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Mississauga, Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: 9092504B-0AE2-4570-9E54-6F995F6A9AE5.jpg  
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #2
zackmak
Armada
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 686
Re: Siege 35th Anniversary Exclusives Released in Canada
Just spotted all four of these on their own display, in the main aisle beside the toy section, at Kitchener's Walmart, inside Stanley Park Mall.
Old Today, 04:52 PM   #3
The Nemesis
Generation 1
The Nemesis's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Langley, British Columbia
Posts: 38
Re: Siege 35th Anniversary Exclusives Released in Canada
While the ones who aren't Bluestreak are all very sexy (especially the animated deco Optimus/Megatron, who I like a lot more than I thought I would in real images vs renders), I've spent so much on Siege this year that I feel like I can't justify buying duplicates of 3 characters I already have good figures for in their original colors/finishes.


I picked up Bluestreak because he is a separate character, and I would've gone for any of these if I didn't already have baseline Optimus/Megatron/Soundwave, but $120 for a trio of repaints is stretching it just a bit for me.
Old Today, 05:01 PM   #4
Wheelwave
Beast Machine
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: BC Canada
Posts: 433
Re: Siege 35th Anniversary Exclusives Released in Canada
I'm glad I ordered Bluestreak already. Sounblaster, I'm thinking about but have not confirmed if I will get it.
