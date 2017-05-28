And ANOTHER giant promotional display for Transformers the Last Knight globally, this time it’s Optimus Prime standing tall in Argentina at their Argentina Comic Con event.* They’ve shared out pics via their twitter and partners are also sharing videos hyping it up.* You can see the vid and pics after the break courtesy of 2005 Boards member pie125! ¿Vas a #ArgComicCon
? Conectate en la zona WiFi y subí tu foto de OPTIMUS a #TransformersComicCon
Podés ganar un set de figuras #Hasbro
! pic.twitter.com/GRwbFrT9YB
— UIP Argentina (@uipargentina) May 27, 2017
The post Giant TLK Optimus Prime at Argentina ComicCon!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...