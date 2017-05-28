Care of @AdpgmoF40048 on Twitter
, we have a look at a magazine scan showing Takara-Tomy’s version of Transformers The Last Knight Leader class Megatron. The full page advert seems to indicate there is very little difference between the American and Japanese versions of Megatron, other than a possible softer silver wash being used. What is of interest also is that the foot of the page shows a red version of the Legion Last Knight Megatron. We are uncertain on the specifics at this time, but would imagine it will be some sort of exclusive figure, such as a potential » Continue Reading.
