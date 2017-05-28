Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,737
Transformers The Last Knight Malaysian Promotional Display


Adding to the list of promotional events featuring Transformers The Last Knight is a new pop up at the Utama shopping center in Malaysia. The display features Transformers Movieverse Prime 1 Studio statues (along with some others like Beast Wars and G1), flat screen projections featuring trailers and clips, and they plan to have 10 foot tall Optimus Prime and Bumblebee statues from 5/30 – 6/12. 2005 Boards user pie125 shared some pics via geekcollectioners ok Vk.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Malaysian Promotional Display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
