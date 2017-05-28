Adding to the list of promotional events featuring Transformers The Last Knight is a new pop up at the Utama shopping center in Malaysia.* The display features Transformers Movieverse Prime 1 Studio statues (along with some others like Beast Wars and G1),* flat screen projections featuring trailers and clips, and they plan to have 10 foot tall Optimus Prime and Bumblebee statues from 5/30 – 6/12.* 2005 Boards user pie125 shared some pics via geekcollectioners ok Vk.* Read on to check them out, and if you are in Malaysia near this spot, take some pics once they are all set » Continue Reading.
