Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,737

Anthony Hopkins on Transformers The Last Knight and Car Chase Scenes



We’ve known that Sir Anthony Hopkins will be involved in Transformers The Last Knight for a while – he is even prominently featured in one of the recent trailers. However, a recent interview on xpose.ie delves a little deeper into his role in the plot – more specifically, dealing with his experience being involved in a stunt sequence that involved a death-defying car chase. The interview also covers his experience working with director Michael Bay, who he refers to as a “genius”. You can



The post







More... We’ve known that Sir Anthony Hopkins will be involved in Transformers The Last Knight for a while – he is even prominently featured in one of the recent trailers. However, a recent interview on xpose.ie delves a little deeper into his role in the plot – more specifically, dealing with his experience being involved in a stunt sequence that involved a death-defying car chase. The interview also covers his experience working with director Michael Bay, who he refers to as a “genius”. You can check out the full interview here The post Anthony Hopkins on Transformers The Last Knight and Car Chase Scenes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________