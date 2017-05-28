We’ve known that Sir Anthony Hopkins will be involved in Transformers The Last Knight for a while – he is even prominently featured in one of the recent trailers. However, a recent interview on xpose.ie delves a little deeper into his role in the plot – more specifically, dealing with his experience being involved in a stunt sequence that involved a death-defying car chase. The interview also covers his experience working with director Michael Bay, who he refers to as a “genius”. You can check out the full interview here
