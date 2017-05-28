Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,737

Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Dual Model Kit



Care of Toyuncle and Weibo, we have a look at a magazine scan showing a new Transformers Dual Model Kit. DMK-04 as it is dubbed is an update of the earlier Dual Model Kit Optimus Prime, which was based on the appearance of Optimus Prime as he appeared in Transformers Age of Extinction. If the images here are anything to go by, DMK-04 will be even better than that earlier kit, with sharper colors and extra details to maximise the kit’s movie accuracy. Check out the image attached to this post.



