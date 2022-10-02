Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Fuze9 for sharing images of our first US retail sighting of the new*Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator gift set.* This*Target exclusive*release is a special redeco of the G1 Contructicons in Tonka?s yellow and black colors and now renamed as ?Heroic Autobot Warrior Tonkanator?. While some fans have already got their copies via Target website, now we can confirm that this gift set was found at a physical Target store in*Burbank Empire Center, California for $104.99. If you want to see a good set of in-hand images of Tonkanor, you can find them on <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2022/10/02/transformers-x-tonka-tonkanator-in-hand-images-comparison-shots-466948">this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers X Tonka Tonkanator Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
