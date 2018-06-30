|
Lost Light #19 full preview
The full preview for IDW Publishing’s Lost Light #19 comes to us today from Comic Crusaders
, in advance of the issue’s release on July 4.*The series opens*the first chapter of its final story arc, “Crucible,” as many characters from throughout its run begin to converge on the planet Mederi… and we’re not just talking about Team Rodimus’s former crewmates-turned-Sparkeaters! Check out the preview after the jump, and then feel free to share your thoughts in the discussion thread.
The post Lost Light #19 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.