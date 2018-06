Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,549

Lost Light #19 full preview



More... The full preview for IDW Publishing’s Lost Light #19 comes to us today from Comic Crusaders , in advance of the issue’s release on July 4.*The series opens*the first chapter of its final story arc, “Crucible,” as many characters from throughout its run begin to converge on the planet Mederi… and we’re not just talking about Team Rodimus’s former crewmates-turned-Sparkeaters! Check out the preview after the jump, and then feel free to share your thoughts in the discussion thread.The post Lost Light #19 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





