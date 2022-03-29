Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:11 AM
Super_Megatron
*Transformers Transformers Cyberverse ?Autobots vs Decepticons? Stop-Motion Video


The official*Transformers YouTube*account*have uploaded a new*Transformers Transformers Cyberverse “Autobots vs Decepticons” stop-motion video. This is another fun stop-motion now featuring Cyberverse Bumblebee, Clobber, Shockwave, Optimus Prime, Rack N’ Ruin and Hot Rod toys in a crazy battle. We also have three more previously seen animations on the video. Watch the video after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post *Transformers Transformers Cyberverse “Autobots vs Decepticons” Stop-Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



