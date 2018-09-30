Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,162
The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist Ken Christiansen has come back sharing more concept art related to his work with Hasbro via his Facebook account. This time we have a look at*The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art. Quintessa, the evil sorceress from The Last Knight, was included as a clear plastic figurine together with the Toys”R”Us exclusive Mission To Cybertron Infernocus 5-pack. We have not only one, but 3 different concept art images for this toy. Each one featuring head and torso variations. But there’s more to see here. Ken Christiansen also shared the Skulk concept art. Skulk was the central &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro 2007 TFTM Leader Class Nightwatch Optimus Prime - SEALED
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Soundwave + Buzzsaw & Rumble 100% Complete Pre Rub
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Superion Set of 5 Aerialbots Hasbro Generations loose
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Deluxe Mix Part Figure LOT
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Beast Wars MP- 41 Dinobot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.