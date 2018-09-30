|
The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist Ken Christiansen has come back sharing more concept art related to his work with Hasbro via his Facebook account
. This time we have a look at*The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art. Quintessa, the evil sorceress from The Last Knight, was included as a clear plastic figurine together with the Toys”R”Us exclusive Mission To Cybertron Infernocus 5-pack. We have not only one, but 3 different concept art images for this toy. Each one featuring head and torso variations. But there’s more to see here. Ken Christiansen also shared the Skulk concept art. Skulk was the central » Continue Reading.
The post The Last Knight Quintessa And Skulk Toy Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.