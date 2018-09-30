Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 5 Available on Hasbros YouTube


Hasbros official*YouTube*channel brings us Whiteout,*episode 5 of Transformers: Cyberverse! In Episode 5 of ‘Transformers Cyberverse,’ a mysterious clue from Bumblebee’s memory leads Windblade on a treacherous journey to the snowy Himalayas where The Ark crashed. Remember to check out previous episodes and then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! (Note: these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage may vary). Episode 1 Fractured Episode 2 Memory Episode 3 Allspark Episode 4 “The Journey”

__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
