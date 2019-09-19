Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,452

Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Spark Armor Cheetor & Sea Fury Spotted At



Attention fellow Canadian collectors. We can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Spark Amor Cheetor & Sea Fury*has been spotted At Canadian Retail. 2005 Boards member*Oniconvoy*shared photographic proof of his sighting of the new Spark Armor Cheetor at Toys”R”Us at Burlington, Ontario. This figure is a Target exclusive in the US. Happy hunting!



