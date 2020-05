Prime 1 Studio Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Statue Announcement

Prime 1 Studio, via their Facebook account , have announced the release of their new*Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. According to the promotional image the full reveal will be next week. Read on for details: "You'll never stop at one. I'LL TAKE YOU ALL ON!" – Optimus Prime, ROTF Marking Prime 1 Studio's 8th Years Anniversary of Transformers Collectibles Merchandise, Prime 1 Studio is proud to celebrate by revealing our upcoming product from the Transformers series line. The main protagonist and the Leader of the Autobots, MMTFM-28: Optimus Prime from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Statue. Stay tuned for