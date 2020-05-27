|
Prime 1 Studio Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Statue Announcement
Prime 1 Studio, via their Facebook account
, have announced the release of their new*Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. According to the promotional image the full reveal will be next week. Read on for details: You’ll never stop at one. I’LL TAKE YOU ALL ON! Optimus Prime, ROTF Marking Prime 1 Studios 8th Years Anniversary of Transformers Collectibles Merchandise, Prime 1 Studio is proud to celebrate by revealing our upcoming product from the Transformers series line. The main protagonist and the Leader of the Autobots, MMTFM-28: Optimus Prime from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Statue. Stay tuned for » Continue Reading.
