Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hot Pre Order ? Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,390
Hot Pre Order ? Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost


Hot on the heels of*Masterpiece MP-53 Skids and MP-54 Reboost official reveal*now international retailers are now getting up their listings for these new figures. Great additions for your growing Masterpiece collection. Hit the links below to get your copies! Sponsor Links: Masterpiece MP-53 Skids TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*Toy Dojo,*Ages Three &#38; Up,*Dorkside Toys Masterpiece MP-54 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hot Pre Order – Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robot Fighters Optimis Prime Vs Megatron 2007
Transformers
Transformers Kre-o 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave + 2 more
Transformers
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformer G1 Autobot Ironhide Nearly Complete 1985
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.