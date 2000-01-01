Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Airazor Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:47 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,859
Kingdom Airazor Review
Transformers WFC Kingdom Airazor might be about as close to perfect as we could hope for for Airazor. In short, she functions stupendous and is just, plain, beautiful.

https://youtu.be/E9dCkkd8zHs
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Robot Fighters Optimis Prime Vs Megatron 2007
Transformers
Transformers Kre-o 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave + 2 more
Transformers
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformer G1 Autobot Ironhide Nearly Complete 1985
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.