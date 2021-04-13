|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost Official Promotional Video
The Takara Tomy Website
have updated a web page featuring the new*Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost plus a new official promotional video. The video shows off all the realistic details in the*Honda City Turbo mode, and it also gives a brief look at Skids transformation. The video is region locked but you can watch a YouTube mirror below. After that, click on the discussion link below to share your impressions about Masterpiece Skids and*HERE*
to go to the*Masterpiece Reboost thread.
