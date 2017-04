Blurrz Fast Everything Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Oil Country Posts: 828

Fall Of Cybertron (PX Quirinus) Metallic Vers.



Per the usual, I've redone the figure entirely with Citadel/Mr.Color metallic silvers, golds, blacks and reds. I tried to go with a hybrid scheme, homaging both the FoC material and I took some liberties with a little bit of G1/IDW!



Dino Mode!











Transform!

















Squad so far;



