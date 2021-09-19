Concluding with issue #5
next month, King Grimlock is now available for Amazon pre-order
in hardcover form with a scheduled June 28, 2022 release date. Grimlock, the beloved powerhouse T-rex with an attitude, and one of the strongest Cybertronians in existence, finds himself magically transported to a world of fantastical beasts and strange powers! In this savage world, where the strong rule with sword and iron, Grimlock finds a new opportunity to prove he?s the strongest there is… but as Grimlock and the human barbarian, Arko, will learn, sometimes brute strength isn?t enough. Join in the discussion with » Continue Reading.
