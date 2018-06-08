Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron First Full Color Image


Tokyo Toy Show 2018 has just started and thanks to Twitter user*@Chohenken, we have our first full color image of*Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron. The image comes from the*the show flyer. Our first colored stock photo of the highly expected Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron shows him in great dark purple colors. Some fans may notice that it could be darker than the colors we saw on the cartoon, but it may be just an effect of the photograph or the print. We also have a look at a nice accesory. An energy blast effect to be used with the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron First Full Color Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



