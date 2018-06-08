|
Unicron #1 Sara Pitre-Durocher Cover Revealed
Previewsworld
*has posted the cover art for Unicron #1’s Retailer Incentive cover C, drawn by fan favorite artist Sara Pitre-Durocher! Featuring a much more gigantic Optimus Prime, the illustration is a tribute to Bill Sienkiewicz’s cover for the very first issue of Marvel Comics’ own Transformers series–published back in 1984–and is fitting for the first issue of the event that will end IDW Publishing’s current Transformers continuity. Feast your eyes on the artwork after the jump, and then sound off in our discussion thread!
