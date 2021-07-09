Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,796
Rumor: WFC Beast Wars & Generation 1 Ravage Two-Pack Possibly Revealed


We heavily advise taking this as a rumor until we get more information. A very interesting photo has just cropped up on the Beast Wars Buy Sell and Trade Worldwide Facebook page – that of what appears to be a WFC two-pack containing a very cartoon-accurate looking Beast Wars Ravage and also Generation 1 Ravage. Dubbed "Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage", if real this pack would serve as a very nice homage to fan-favorite Beast Wars episode The Agenda. We have no further information other than what the photo provides, and once more we stress that this should be

The post Rumor: WFC Beast Wars & Generation 1 Ravage Two-Pack Possibly Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 11:55 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,837
Re: Rumor: WFC Beast Wars & Generation 1 Ravage Two-Pack Possibly Revealed
This looks dope, can't wait!
