Rumor: WFC Beast Wars & Generation 1 Ravage Two-Pack Possibly Revealed

We heavily advise taking this as a rumor until we get more information. A very interesting photo has just cropped up on the Beast Wars Buy Sell and Trade Worldwide Facebook page – that of what appears to be a WFC two-pack containing a very cartoon-accurate looking Beast Wars Ravage and also Generation 1 Ravage. Dubbed “Covert Agent Ravage/Decepticons Forever Ravage”, if real this pack would serve as a very nice homage to fan-favorite Beast Wars episode The Agenda. We have no further information other than what the photo provides, and once more we stress that this should be » Continue Reading. The post Rumor: WFC Beast Wars & Generation 1 Ravage Two-Pack Possibly Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM