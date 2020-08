GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,674

Siege VS Earthrise Seekers PLUS QC issues and fixes with Skywarp and Thundercracker



https://youtu.be/2bLXcwv0b38 So, the moment of truth is here - Siege vs Earthrise Starsceam, Skywarp and Thundercracker- is there a clear winner? (other than the fans). It might be too close to call but we dive into it all PLUS show a couple quick QC issues I encountered and fixed with the Cybertronian Villains 2-pack.