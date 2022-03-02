A Hasbro trademark
has recently been located for something called “Equestron”, leading our users to speculate as to whether is may be related to a possible My Little Pony Collaboration figure in the future. According to the site the trademark was originally filed on June 17, 2020 but was subsequently extended late last year on November 10, 2021. The description provided for the hypothetical product is as follows: “Playsets for use with toy action figures and toy vehicles; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy vehicles and accessories” We advise taking this as a light rumor for now until » Continue Reading.
