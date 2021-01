Transformers: Botbots Series 6 Goldrush Games Online Catalog

Via Hasbro's customer care website *we can share for you the online catalog of the new*Transformers: Botbots Series 6 Goldrush Games. We finally have our first look at all the new members of Series 6 tribes: Caffeine Collective, Play Plexers, Pet Mob, Gifted Guild, Party Favors, Magic Tricksters, Cardio Clique, Hibotchi Heats, Frequent Flyers, Playroom Posse, Toilet Troop and the hard-to-find Winner's Circle (Golden Botbots). We are sure you will have a lot of fun with the new Botbots' names and profiles! You can download the Botbots Series 6 catalog as a pdf file* here . Alternatively, click on the bar » Continue Reading.