*we can share for you the online catalog of the new*Transformers: Botbots Series 6 Goldrush Games. We finally have our first look at all the new members of Series 6 tribes: Caffeine Collective, Play Plexers, Pet Mob, Gifted Guild, Party Favors, Magic Tricksters, Cardio Clique, Hibotchi Heats, Frequent Flyers, Playroom Posse, Toilet Troop and the hard-to-find Winners Circle (Golden Botbots). We are sure you will have a lot of fun with the new Botbots names and profiles! You can download the Botbots Series 6 catalog as a pdf file*here
