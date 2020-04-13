|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream New Official In-Hand Images
Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
, we can share for you new in-hand images of the upcoming*Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream. The images show Starscream’s in robot mode, proving to be a great movie-accurate representation of his Transformers 2007 live-action movie design. While*MPM-10 Starscream will be sold as a Target exclusive
*in the US market, he will sold as a regular retail item in Japan for 20000 Yen ($186.74 approximately)
*and expected for release by*late October 2020. Starscream is also listed via Takara Tomy Mall website
for the Japanese market. Click on the bar to see the mirrored » Continue Reading.
