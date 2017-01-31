A new Transformers crossover product has been announced in Japan from Kddi
and Takara-Tomy.* Kddi will be producing 3 phones that convert to robots with the likenesses of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Megatron. These are not functioning phones, but rather Bluetooth receivers that will grab and display alerts from your actual working phone.* These are part of Kddi’s au INFOBAR line of products and seeks to merge the two companies products together celebrating their shared Japanese honor of the “Good Design Award”.* The products aren’t guaranteed yet as they will be crowdfunded.* The funding campaign starts on February 1st » Continue Reading.
