|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MP-11 Ratchet ? Additional Stock Images, Official Prod
It didn’t take long after the reveal of*Masterpiece Movie MP-11 Ratchet
to find new additional stock Images, official product description and even a listing via Target.com. The Autobot doctor from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie is up for pre-order via Target website
for*$119.99 and expected for release in October 1st, 2020. Read on for some highlights of this new figure: 35 points of articulation. Officially licensed*Hummer H2 alt mode. 61-step transformation. Moveable mouth, and missile, laser cannon, and buzz saw arm attachment accessories. Figure scale: 7.5 inches Read the complete product description after the break as well as » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MP-11 Ratchet – Additional Stock Images, Official Product Description & Listing via Target.com
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca