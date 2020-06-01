Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,741

The official Transformers Tmall and Hasbro YouTube account have finally revealed official images and a promotional video of the new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MP-11 Ratchet for your viewing pleasure. The latest installment in the Masterpiece movie series finally brings the Autobot doctor as seen in the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. This figure shows a great posability as well as all of Ratchet’s personal weapons like his buzzsaw and blaster. The promotional video features a nice stop motion animation showing off the transformation sequence and a cool battle against MPM-10 Starscream. Watch the video below and all the official images and



The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MP-11 Ratchet Revealed – Official Images & Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





