North Max`s Titan Sized Sale

Lots of bots up for grabs.

Smokefree, pet free, most never even transformed.

Most come with instructions, card and sticker sheet if it came with one.

Boxes for all the Titans, plus more.

Please see spread sheet pics for pricing and more details.



Pick up available in North Bay, Ontario

Shipping available at buyers expense.





10% discount on 5 or more bots!



Pricing in spread sheet pics!



Metroplex & Scamper, Fortress Maximus & Emissary & Cerebros, Devastator, Predaking & Onyx Prime, Trypticon & Becro & Full-Tilt, Scorponok & Lord Zarak & Nebulan, Omera Supreme, Autobot Ark, Jetfire, Power Master Prime & Apex, Soundwave, Starscream, Galvatron & Nucleon, Broadside & Blunderbuss, Scattershot, Motomaster, Snapdragon & Krunk, ApeFace & Spasma, Hardhead & Furos, Highbrow & Xort, Brainstorm & Teslor, Chromedome & Stylor, Triggerhappy & Blowpipe, Blackwing, Dreadwind, Mindwipe & , orath, Weirdwolf & Monxo, Skullsmasher & Grax, Twinferno & Daburu, Jazz, Hotrod & Firedrive, Sixgun, Cog, Brunt, Fasttrack, Arcee & Lenad & Ultra magnus, Powerglide, Thundercracker, Ravage, Rewind, Rumble, Rodimus, Chopshop, Bumblebee, Roadburn, Windcharger, Brawn, Warpath, Seaspray, Skywarp, Cosmos, Battleslash, Beachcomber, Roadtrap, Cindersaur, Wreck-gar, Stormcloud, Visper, Roadhauler, Swindler, Topshot, Flak, Crashbash, Loudmouth, Nightbeat, Terribull, Ptero, Sawback, Ramhorn, Shuffler, Brawn, Apeface, Skytread, Outback, Devastator, Soundwave, Starscream, Astrotrain, Blaster, Optimus Prime, Hotrod, Frenzy & Laserbeak, Ravage & Rumble, Gears, Warpath, Bumblebee, Tailgate, Swerve, Outback, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave, Hasbro Optimus Prime MP-10, KO Starsaber MP-24, KO Megatron MP-6, KO Soundwave MP-13, KO Bumblebee MP-21 , KO Wheeljack, MP-20, KO Lambor MP-12, KO Starscream MP-11.

