War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon Review*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor. Cheetor is back! The young and fearless Maximal warrior is coming in an impressive new mold for the War For Cybertron Kingdom line. While still under the Deluxe class price and size, this figure shows a very nice amount of detail, painting, and a nice transformation. Cheetah mode is more realistic compared to the cartoon-accurate design of Masterpiece Cheetor, but it achieves a more integrated beast mode. Robot mode features an impressive articulation range with a tail-whip weapon which is a great homage to Transmetal Cheetor. We



Via*TonTon Review*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor. Cheetor is back! The young and fearless Maximal warrior is coming in an impressive new mold for the War For Cybertron Kingdom line. While still under the Deluxe class price and size, this figure shows a very nice amount of detail, painting, and a nice transformation. Cheetah mode is more realistic compared to the cartoon-accurate design of Masterpiece Cheetor, but it achieves a more integrated beast mode. Robot mode features an impressive articulation range with a tail-whip weapon which is a great homage to Transmetal Cheetor.





