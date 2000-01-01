FlyingVEE Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2013 Location: Vancouver Posts: 82

WANTED: Quickswitch, Nautica, Titan Master Rodimus Prime (TR Chaos on Velocitron) Hoping someone local in Vancouver area to meet up (safe social distancing of course), otherwise hoping Seller is willing to ship?



From Titans Return box set - Chaos on Velocitron - I am only interested in:

- Leader Class: Quickswitch figure c/w Titan Master (head), Guns x2

- Deluxe Class: Nautica figure c/w Titan Master (head), Shield x1, Gun x1

- Titan Master: Rodimus Prime (head)



Thanks!

Do it with style, or dont do it at all.



I think weve seen the last of ole Star-creep.



This is Jazz, a ginormous, weird looking-planet just showed up in the suburbs of Cybertron. __________________