Today, 03:53 PM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 181 Well, so much for "Limited Edition" ....







This may be old news (I've been pretty busy lately) but it seems FansToys has done a reissue of FT-16M.





https://robotoybase.com/index.php?ro...roduct_id=5751





I think the hate is more over the fact that they're now doing a re-issue of it is somewhat misleading. Somewhat.... lol





On the other hand, I suppose this means that I may someday get a FT-29T for less then $500... I never really liked companies releasing things as "limited edition" so I sort of hate, and like this at the same time.This may be old news (I've been pretty busy lately) but it seems FansToys has done a reissue of FT-16M.I think the hate is more over the fact that they're now doing a re-issue of it is somewhat misleading. Somewhat.... lolOn the other hand, I suppose this means that I mayget a FT-29T for less then $500...

