Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Black Zarak New Stock Images
have just updated a listing with their next exclusive for the Japanese market:*Generations Selects Black Zarak. This is a black redeco and remold of Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok inpired by Black Zarak as seen in the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon. The figure features a new retooled head, a new Tyrant Spear (can split and connect in base mode and scorpion mode), Headmaster unit shows a remolded face with an eye patch and a damaged chest. This figure will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan for 30800 Yen ($276.31 approximately) with a pre-order period » Continue Reading.
