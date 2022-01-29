Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook
account, have revealed two new variants of their*H43 Tyr (Legends Scale Cyclonus).
We have some nice redecos of this impressive Legends scale mold. H43EX Tyr*is a great G1 toys inspired redeco which also comes with his Targetmaster partner.*H43B Uriel is a Shattered Glass inspired redeco which also includes the Targetmaster. Two good-looking variants for your Legends scale collection. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can see all the mirrored images after the jump. Let us know your impressions about these redecos on the 2005 Boards!
