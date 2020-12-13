Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge And Hot Rod Out In Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,848
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge And Hot Rod Out In Australia


We have a very unexpected surprise to share with you today. A tweet by @transformerscca*confirms our first world sighting of*Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge and Hot Rod*in Australia. Wave 11 Voyager SS 86-04 Scourge and SS 86-05 Hot Rod have been found at*Toyworld Fountain Gate in Victoria for $50.00 AUD ($37.67 approximately). It seems that Toyworld stores decided (or made a mistake) to release their stock before the planned release date. Anyway, this a great change for Australian collectors. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge And Hot Rod Out In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-03 Starscream In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Parts lot
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Mini Caliburst Figure Power Core Combiners
Transformers
Transformers Mini Blazemaster Figure Generations Blaze Master
Transformers
Mini Monsuno Longfang Figure Long Fang Jakks Pacific Sabretooth
Transformers
Transformers G1 Inferno Takara Tomy Reissue Collection #8 MIB Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.