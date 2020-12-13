|
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge And Hot Rod Out In Australia
We have a very unexpected surprise to share with you today. A tweet by @transformerscca
*confirms our first world sighting of*Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Scourge and Hot Rod*in Australia. Wave 11 Voyager SS 86-04 Scourge and SS 86-05 Hot Rod have been found at*Toyworld Fountain Gate in Victoria for $50.00 AUD ($37.67 approximately). It seems that Toyworld stores decided (or made a mistake) to release their stock before the planned release date. Anyway, this a great change for Australian collectors. Happy hunting!
