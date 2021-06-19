|
Transformers Dinobots Adventures Collection Revealed
Via Autobase Aichi
*we can share for your our first stock images of the new*Transformers Dinobots Adventures collection. These sub-line consists of redecos of several Rescue Bots Dinobots and Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots figures, but packed with a new “Dinobots Adventures” logo, independent of the original Rescue Bots line. Some redecos are original, others G1 inspired and we even have a Transformers Prime Predaking inspired redeco. There’s no concrete information about price or release date, but you can see all the new stock images attached to this news post after the jump. Then, sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
