Planet X PX-C04 Cacus (IDW Grimlock) Colored Images
3rd party company Planet X has just uploaded a gallery of colored images for their highly-anticipated PX-C04 Cacus figure to their Facebook page
, both in his robot and dinosaur modes. Based on the popular IDW Grimlock design, Cacus is looking very promising and accurate, although it’s noted that the colors have not been finalized at this time and may yet see changes made before release, so be sure to give feedback on any alterations you’d like to see made. Check out the images and let us know if you’re interested in » Continue Reading.
