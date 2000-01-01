Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Moving sale TRANSFORMERS MARVEL DC POP STAR WARS
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:23 AM   #1
grimlock09
Beast Machine
grimlock09's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: qbc
Posts: 448
Moving sale TRANSFORMERS MARVEL DC POP STAR WARS
ALL in CAD $
tracking will come with tracking number
100% feedback - check my link under my signature
ALL SEALED
more will be add to the list

ALTERNATORS
Jaguar Ravage Walmart exclusive 80$

COMBINER WARS
skylynx voyager 35$
cyclonus voyager 35$
hotspot voyager 40$
white optimus prime combiner wars 40$
silverbolt voyager 40$
black jack 30$
HOUND WHEELJACK SMOKESCREEN TRAILBREAKER 80$ SET price ( 20$ each)
brake neck exclusive 55$
voyager onslaught 35$
thunderscracker legend 15$
windcharger 15$
sharpnel 15$

FE
bumblebee 20$
starscream 20$
bulkhead voyager 110$

GENERATION
skybyte 25$
roadbuster 25$
thrust 40$

KRE-O
shockwave 18$
hound 18$

RID
overload 20$

MP
silverstreak hasbro masterpiece 75$
mp soundwave year of the goat 120$

TITANS RETURN
VOYAGER CLASS MEGATRON 25$
VOYAGER CLASS OPTIMUS 25$
RUMBLE Titans Return 15$
LEADER FIGURE SOUNDWAVE 50$

TF4
SLOG Electroplated Amazon Exclusive 35$
slog dinobot 35$
drift voyager 35$

3RD PARTY
optimus hero of steel 250$
DC
Deadshot Suicide Squad DC Multiverse 6" 45$
Multiverse Suicide Squad Harley Quinn 6 with Hammer 45$
Multiverse BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS ROBIN CARRIE KELLY 6" 35$
Batman Suicide Squad DC Comics Multiverse 6" Action Figure 40$
Multiverse Walmart Exclusive Dark Knight Returns 30th 40$
Multiverse Walmart Exclusive superfriends BATMAN 40$
Multiverse Walmart Exclusive superfriends GREEN LANTERN 50$
jim lee black and white superman 50$
AQUAMAN 6" Figure Multiverse 30$
Batman Arkham Knight Arkham Knight 35$
elseworld series 2 gotham batman open box 25$
elseworld series 2 spectre open box 25$
elseworld series 2 jade open box 25$
Batman Classic TV Series Batman, Robin & Batgirl 3 pack 100$
Long haloween catwoman loose 20$
superman with double face multiverse TRU exclusive 35$

MARVEL
Diamond Select Toys Marvel Deadpool Deluxe Model Kit 50$
Diamond Select Marvel Deadpool Gallery PVC Diorama 9" 60$
NICK FURY Giant Man BAF Captain America 38$
Punisher Walgreens Exclusive 38$
NAMOR Walgreens Exclusive 38$
FALCON, Marvel Legends Walmart Exclusive 6" 38$
WINTER SOLDIER, Marvel Legends Walmart Exclusive 6" 38$
Marvel Legends black panther Giant Man BAF Captain America 50$
SPIDER-MAN NOIR 3.75" 20$
Spider Gwen marvel legend 6 inch 60$
living laser infinite 20$
gamora infinite 15$
living laser infinite 20$
morbius infinite 20$
figuarts iron patriot open box 150$
baron zemo captain america winter solider 35$
lady deadpool gallery 55$
beta ray bill loose infinity 10$
iron man 2 missions armors 3 pack exclusive 60$


STAR WARS
6" BLACK BOX # 27 DIRECTOR KRENNIC 35$
c3p0 black series wal green exclusive 35$
Kylo Ren Star Wars The Force Awakens Black 30$
han solo tauntaun black series 50$
wampa luke black series 50$

SPAWN
Series 26 Art of Spawn DAI.1 Cover Black Knight 40$
spawn X animated 30$

NINTENDO
World of Nintendo LINK in GORON Tunic RED (Zelda) 20$
World Of Nintendo Shadow Link 4" Figure Spencers Exclusive Legend Of Zelda 35$

POP
Black Panther Onyx Glitter finish #130 Walmart 20$
ALLOUT Funko Pop Hot Topic Exclusive Sealed BLIND BOX 20$
Dr. Harleen Suicide Squad Funko Pop Wal Mart Exclusive 60$
Pop Suicide Squad Joker Hot Topic Exclusive 25$
pop funko deathstroker metallic exclusive 30$

DVD
Captain America: Civil War EXCLUSIVE Steelbook Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital 45$
batman versus superman BVS best buy exclusive steelbook 45$
deadpool steelbook 75$
star wars blu ray best buy exclusive 60$

DRAGON BALL
S.h. figuarts dragonball Z Son Gokou Goku KO 45$
Piccolo Figure Chouzoushu Vol. 5 BANPRESTO 45$
Golden Frieza 5" Banpresto 50$
son goku blue 5" Banpresto 50$
grimlock09 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
transformers galaxy force japan - demolishor GD-09 - MIB TAKARA
Transformers
Transformers Superlink Galvatron Megatron Original SD-07 Energon JAPAN
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club X-over Ninja Force Exclusive Dr. Sidney Biggles-Jones
Transformers
G.I. Joe Transformers Club Crossover Ninja Force Exclusive Scarlett
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy Rodimus Prime BOT ONLY
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpeice Optimus Prime Year Of The Horse Platinum Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.