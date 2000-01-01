Today, 01:23 AM #1 grimlock09 Beast Machine Join Date: May 2007 Location: qbc Posts: 448 Moving sale TRANSFORMERS MARVEL DC POP STAR WARS ALL in CAD $

tracking will come with tracking number

100% feedback - check my link under my signature

ALL SEALED

more will be add to the list



ALTERNATORS

Jaguar Ravage Walmart exclusive 80$



COMBINER WARS

skylynx voyager 35$

cyclonus voyager 35$

hotspot voyager 40$

white optimus prime combiner wars 40$

silverbolt voyager 40$

black jack 30$

HOUND WHEELJACK SMOKESCREEN TRAILBREAKER 80$ SET price ( 20$ each)

brake neck exclusive 55$

voyager onslaught 35$

thunderscracker legend 15$

windcharger 15$

sharpnel 15$



FE

bumblebee 20$

starscream 20$

bulkhead voyager 110$



GENERATION

skybyte 25$

roadbuster 25$

thrust 40$



KRE-O

shockwave 18$

hound 18$



RID

overload 20$



MP

silverstreak hasbro masterpiece 75$

mp soundwave year of the goat 120$



TITANS RETURN

VOYAGER CLASS MEGATRON 25$

VOYAGER CLASS OPTIMUS 25$

RUMBLE Titans Return 15$

LEADER FIGURE SOUNDWAVE 50$



TF4

SLOG Electroplated Amazon Exclusive 35$

slog dinobot 35$

drift voyager 35$



3RD PARTY

optimus hero of steel 250$

DC

Deadshot Suicide Squad DC Multiverse 6" 45$

Multiverse Suicide Squad Harley Quinn 6 with Hammer 45$

Multiverse BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS ROBIN CARRIE KELLY 6" 35$

Batman Suicide Squad DC Comics Multiverse 6" Action Figure 40$

Multiverse Walmart Exclusive Dark Knight Returns 30th 40$

Multiverse Walmart Exclusive superfriends BATMAN 40$

Multiverse Walmart Exclusive superfriends GREEN LANTERN 50$

jim lee black and white superman 50$

AQUAMAN 6" Figure Multiverse 30$

Batman Arkham Knight Arkham Knight 35$

elseworld series 2 gotham batman open box 25$

elseworld series 2 spectre open box 25$

elseworld series 2 jade open box 25$

Batman Classic TV Series Batman, Robin & Batgirl 3 pack 100$

Long haloween catwoman loose 20$

superman with double face multiverse TRU exclusive 35$



MARVEL

Diamond Select Toys Marvel Deadpool Deluxe Model Kit 50$

Diamond Select Marvel Deadpool Gallery PVC Diorama 9" 60$

NICK FURY Giant Man BAF Captain America 38$

Punisher Walgreens Exclusive 38$

NAMOR Walgreens Exclusive 38$

FALCON, Marvel Legends Walmart Exclusive 6" 38$

WINTER SOLDIER, Marvel Legends Walmart Exclusive 6" 38$

Marvel Legends black panther Giant Man BAF Captain America 50$

SPIDER-MAN NOIR 3.75" 20$

Spider Gwen marvel legend 6 inch 60$

living laser infinite 20$

gamora infinite 15$

living laser infinite 20$

morbius infinite 20$

figuarts iron patriot open box 150$

baron zemo captain america winter solider 35$

lady deadpool gallery 55$

beta ray bill loose infinity 10$

iron man 2 missions armors 3 pack exclusive 60$





STAR WARS

6" BLACK BOX # 27 DIRECTOR KRENNIC 35$

c3p0 black series wal green exclusive 35$

Kylo Ren Star Wars The Force Awakens Black 30$

han solo tauntaun black series 50$

wampa luke black series 50$



SPAWN

Series 26 Art of Spawn DAI.1 Cover Black Knight 40$

spawn X animated 30$



NINTENDO

World of Nintendo LINK in GORON Tunic RED (Zelda) 20$

World Of Nintendo Shadow Link 4" Figure Spencers Exclusive Legend Of Zelda 35$



POP

Black Panther Onyx Glitter finish #130 Walmart 20$

ALLOUT Funko Pop Hot Topic Exclusive Sealed BLIND BOX 20$

Dr. Harleen Suicide Squad Funko Pop Wal Mart Exclusive 60$

Pop Suicide Squad Joker Hot Topic Exclusive 25$

pop funko deathstroker metallic exclusive 30$



DVD

Captain America: Civil War EXCLUSIVE Steelbook Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital 45$

batman versus superman BVS best buy exclusive steelbook 45$

deadpool steelbook 75$

star wars blu ray best buy exclusive 60$



DRAGON BALL

S.h. figuarts dragonball Z Son Gokou Goku KO 45$

Piccolo Figure Chouzoushu Vol. 5 BANPRESTO 45$

Golden Frieza 5" Banpresto 50$

son goku blue 5" Banpresto 50$

feedback on cybertron.ca

feedback on tfw2005

grimlock's sale list







__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

