Re: Elita-1 The number of Elita-1 toys is pretty limited.



From my memory, there was convention exclusive based off the old Cybertron Thunderblast mold.



A small scout repaint of 2007 Arcee.



The Deluxe Revenge of the Fallen redeco of Chromia.



The tiny Dark of the Moon version that came as an accessory with Human Alliance Skids.



The voyager Combiner Wars one.



And the one that comes in the Studio Series three pack of female motorcycles.



The most simple transformation is probably either the Dark of the Moon or Studio Series one. But they're pretty basic figures.



Honestly, in my eyes there's really only one true Elita-1 figure. That's the Combiner Wars one. It's the only one that looks even close to the G1 version.

