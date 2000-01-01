Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Elita-1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 106
Elita-1
What's the easiest Elita-1 to transform? That one I bought was a pain in the butt to transform.
Amandahugnkiss is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:54 PM   #2
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,617
Re: Elita-1
The number of Elita-1 toys is pretty limited.

From my memory, there was convention exclusive based off the old Cybertron Thunderblast mold.

A small scout repaint of 2007 Arcee.

The Deluxe Revenge of the Fallen redeco of Chromia.

The tiny Dark of the Moon version that came as an accessory with Human Alliance Skids.

The voyager Combiner Wars one.

And the one that comes in the Studio Series three pack of female motorcycles.

The most simple transformation is probably either the Dark of the Moon or Studio Series one. But they're pretty basic figures.

Honestly, in my eyes there's really only one true Elita-1 figure. That's the Combiner Wars one. It's the only one that looks even close to the G1 version.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #3
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 106
Re: Elita-1
Unless you know something I don't, there are only two transforming characters with a number in the name, Elita-1 of the Transformers and Leader 1 of the Gobots.
Amandahugnkiss is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy LG-17 Beast Wars BLACKARACHNIA MIB
Transformers
Vintage Hard to Find TRANSFORMERS Hasbro G1 ULTRA MAGNUS 1980s - w/Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Metroplex Complete G1 Transformers Rubber Tires With Original Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.