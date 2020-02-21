Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,254

Transformers Studio Series Soundwave, Sentinel Prime, and Constructicons Revealed



More reveals from Walmart as we now have our first look at Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Soundwave along with renders of Sentinel Prime, Overload, and Scrapper!



