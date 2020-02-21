|
Super7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Revealed
Super7 has thrown their hat into the early reveal ring as we have confirmation and images of their massive Super Shogun Optimus Prime
! Fans of oldschool-style vinyl figures and/or Optimus Prime buckle up because this figure stands at 24 inches tall and will dwarf the rest of your collection. In addition to his impressive height, he also features rolling wheels on his feet, a launching mechanism in his left fist for rocket punch action, a set of stickers for customization, and an opening chest with a removable Matrix of Leadership! Click the link above to check out all the » Continue Reading.
Super7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Revealed
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
