Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,254
Super7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Revealed


Super7 has thrown their hat into the early reveal ring as we have confirmation and images of their massive Super Shogun Optimus Prime! Fans of oldschool-style vinyl figures and/or Optimus Prime buckle up because this figure stands at 24 inches tall and will dwarf the rest of your collection. In addition to his impressive height, he also features rolling wheels on his feet, a launching mechanism in his left fist for rocket punch action, a set of stickers for customization, and an opening chest with a removable Matrix of Leadership! Click the link above to check out all the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy LG-17 Beast Wars BLACKARACHNIA MIB
Transformers
Vintage Hard to Find TRANSFORMERS Hasbro G1 ULTRA MAGNUS 1980s - w/Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Metroplex Complete G1 Transformers Rubber Tires With Original Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.