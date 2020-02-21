Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
War For Cybertron Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, Mircro, and Battlemasters Revealed


The early reveals keep on coming as we now have an official reveal and images of Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, and two more Battlemasters straight from Hasbro's newsroom! Clearly remolds of their Siege counterparts, both Smokescreen and Megatron are sporting more Earth-oriented alternate modes which better resemble their G1 appearances (Megatron's robot mode at least). In addition to those two, we also have our first look at what appears to be a Battlemaster who turns into a Micromaster base and a retool of Soundbarrier, this time what appears to be a Decepticon with two heads!

The post War For Cybertron Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, Mircro, and Battlemasters Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
TriBlurr
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, Mircro, and Battlemasters Reve
Wow. After yesterday's awesomeness. These are mostly meh. Megatron and Smokescreen again. Yawn.

The Micromasters stuff continues to excite me more. Oh well. Money saved.
protoform_ironhide
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, Mircro, and Battlemasters Reve
Just purchased all the Siege Datsun couple days ago,
dont think I need any of these with very minor remold. Its basically double purchase if I do. Dont see much difference for Megatron, pass on both probably.
