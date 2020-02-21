Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,254

War For Cybertron Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, Mircro, and Battlemasters Revealed



The early reveals keep on coming as we now have an official reveal and images of Earthrise Smokescreen, Megatron, and two more Battlemasters straight from Hasbro’s newsroom! Clearly remolds of their Siege counterparts, both Smokescreen and Megatron are sporting more Earth-oriented alternate modes which better resemble their G1 appearances (Megatron’s robot mode at least). In addition to those two, we also have our first look at what appears to be a Battlemaster who turns into a Micromaster base and a retool of Soundbarrier, this time what appears to be a Decepticon with two heads! Check out the pics after the



