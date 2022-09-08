Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave


Takara Tomy*have officially announced the*Legacy Velocitron Speedia Collection wave 2*as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan. All of the following figures are scheduled for release by late February 2023: Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-05 Clampdown Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-06 Cosmos Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-07 Override Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-08 Scourge The pre-order window for these items will be from*September 8, 2022 to October 11, 2022. As usual, we have some new stock images to share with you. It’s good to remark that they show no discernible differences compared &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



