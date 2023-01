Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,486

Studio Series 97 ROTB Airrazor Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live





Transformers Tuesday is upon us!* Today we have another slow trickle Transformers Studio Series Rise of the Beasts figure – Deluxe Airazor. #97 in the line will be released on April 1st with a retail price of $24.99.* Read on to check out pics and details, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy! ?> Entertainment Earth, Big BadToy Store, The Chosen Prime, Ages Three and Up, Transformers Tuesday is upon us!* Today we have another slow trickle Transformers Studio Series Rise of the Beasts figure – Deluxe Airazor. #97 in the line will be released on April 1st with a retail price of $24.99.* Read on to check out pics and details, hit our sponsors below to snag your copy! ?> TFSource Amazon Previous ROTB Listings: Transformers Studio Series ROTB Core Arcee ?> TFSource

__________________