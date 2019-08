QuadESL63 Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,393

Siege Generation Selects Nightbird & Powerdasher Preorders @ EB EB booth @ FanExpo has the upcoming Generation Selects deluxe Powerdasher Zetar and Nightbird on display. Both are $29.99/ea. You can preorder them at the cashier with a deposit of $5/ea. I supposed all stores are/will take preorders as well... Attached Thumbnails



Looking for: Nothing... spent too much lately __________________