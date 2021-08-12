Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,970

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #1 iTunes Preview



After the Cybertronian War has destroyed Earth, Blurr, an evil Autobot Seeker, hunts his newest bounty who holds a piece of information that could reignite the war. Shattered Glass issue #1 rolls out later this month, so get up to speed with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview then join in the August solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Dan Khanna (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and



